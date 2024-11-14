The Ogun State Government has declared Friday, November 15, a work-free day for both civil and public servants in the state.

This was contained in a circular signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, on Thursday.

According to the circular, the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun approved the work-free day to enable civil and public servants to participate fully in the forthcoming local government elections, scheduled to take place across the state’s 20 local government areas and 237 wards on Saturday, November 16.

The work-free day aimed to ensure active participation in the electoral process, by allowing citizens to exercise their civic duties without hinderance.

The Head of Service said the decision demonstrates Governor Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to promoting democratic participation and civic engagement in Ogun State.

“This decision aligns with Governor Abiodun’s efforts to prioritize the welfare and participation of citizens in the democratic processes,” he added.