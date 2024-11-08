The National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, has warned state governors against jeopardising the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming fiscal autonomy of the third tier of government.

The union insists that with financial autonomy for local governments, Nigeria will witness tremendous growth and progress.

On the 11th of July, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment affirming the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local government councils.

The verdict of the apex court is to enable local governments to make decisions and take actions without needing the consent of the governors.

While some states agree with the verdict, others are bringing up new laws to render it counterproductive.

Read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/09/lg-autonomy-traditional-rulers-want-lost-glory-of-institutions-restored/

‘Making local government autonomy work for Nigerian people’ is the theme of this year’s NULGE week which brings together government officials and social partners.

NULGE attributes the security challenges and poverty in the country to the prevailing ineptitude at the local government due to lack of funds

Local government workers warn members of the Nigeria Governors’ forum against attempts to work against the verdict of the apex court

From social partners come a pillar of support for the supreme court judgment.

The Partnership to engage, reform and learn, PEPL, says the process of electing the local government chairmen must be changed

NULGE is full of appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his role in the struggle of fiscal autonomy for the local government. It is hopeful that as the sixth alteration to the constitution gets underway, the bill for financial autonomy will receive the two third support required to become a law.

