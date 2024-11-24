Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper as manager, his sack comes after defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the former Champions just two points above the relegation zone.

Cooper took over in June, but has overseen just two wins in 12 Premier League matches.

First team coach Ben Dawson will oversee training as the club begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team Coach Steve Rands have also left the club.

Advertisement

Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper as manager, his sack comes after defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the former Champions just two points above the relegation zone.

Cooper took over in June, but has overseen just two wins in 12 Premier League matches.

First team coach Ben Dawson will oversee training as the club begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team Coach Steve Rands have also left the club.

Advertisement

Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper as manager, his sack comes after defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the former Champions just two points above the relegation zone.

Cooper took over in June, but has overseen just two wins in 12 Premier League matches.

First team coach Ben Dawson will oversee training as the club begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team Coach Steve Rands have also left the club.

Advertisement

Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper as manager, his sack comes after defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the former Champions just two points above the relegation zone.

Cooper took over in June, but has overseen just two wins in 12 Premier League matches.

First team coach Ben Dawson will oversee training as the club begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team Coach Steve Rands have also left the club.

Advertisement

Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper as manager, his sack comes after defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the former Champions just two points above the relegation zone.

Cooper took over in June, but has overseen just two wins in 12 Premier League matches.

First team coach Ben Dawson will oversee training as the club begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team Coach Steve Rands have also left the club.

Advertisement

Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper as manager, his sack comes after defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the former Champions just two points above the relegation zone.

Cooper took over in June, but has overseen just two wins in 12 Premier League matches.

First team coach Ben Dawson will oversee training as the club begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team Coach Steve Rands have also left the club.

Advertisement

Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper as manager, his sack comes after defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the former Champions just two points above the relegation zone.

Cooper took over in June, but has overseen just two wins in 12 Premier League matches.

First team coach Ben Dawson will oversee training as the club begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team Coach Steve Rands have also left the club.

Advertisement

Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper as manager, his sack comes after defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the former Champions just two points above the relegation zone.

Cooper took over in June, but has overseen just two wins in 12 Premier League matches.

First team coach Ben Dawson will oversee training as the club begin the process of appointing a new manager.

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team Coach Steve Rands have also left the club.