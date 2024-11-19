In a move aimed at boosting local economies and empowering constituents, a lawmaker has provided items and resources to help his constituents become self-sufficient.

As the economic situation bites hard, most families find it difficult to cater for their daily needs.

From hair dressing kits, and sewing machines to agricultural products, grinders, cars and motorcycles for transport business.

These items are being provided free of charge to to startups.

Advertisement

Mr Ogah says the goal is to foster self-reliance and create sustainable opportunities within the community.

With the excitement on the faces of the beneficiaries, it is an opportunity to take control of their economic futures.

While this empowerment is a step in the right direction, as many are hopeful that the initiative will improve lasting change in the lives of the beneficiaries.