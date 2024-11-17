A one day train-the-trainer workshop has been organised for the management of Lagos State University, LASU.

The training was on leadership skills and emotional intelligence with the theme: “Improving Your Leadership Skills: The Emotional Intelligence Options”.

The Chairman and Chief Consultant of GTP, Dr Segun Musa, explained that the training was extended to the institution because the university remained a foundation for good governance.

Musa noted that LASU management needed leadership skills and emotional intelligence to manage the institution and bring forth better leaders coming in as students.

He also noted that government could not meet the needs of all sectors, stressing that the training was a way to assist government and make positive impacts on Nigeria.

He also noted that government could not meet the needs of all sectors, stressing that the training was a way to assist government and make positive impacts on Nigeria.