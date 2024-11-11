Lagos State governor governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration will continue with the massive infrastructure development in the State.

The governor made this known at a ceremony marking the closing of the 2024 Lagos international trade fair at Tafawa Balewa Square.

According to him, the 30-year developmental agenda of the state is to make sure it becomes the human centric capital of the world.

The governor says African countries should deepen trade relationships, open the borders for trade benefits.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also highlights the efforts of the government in tackling global climate change that can affect the growth of SMEs businesses in Lagos State.

The governor commended the Lagos State chambers of commerce and industry for organising a successful fair and sustaining the legacy for more than three decades.

