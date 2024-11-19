The Lagos state government has signed the global cooling pledge at the ongoing climate change summit in Azerbaijan.

This move is part of the state’s effort to achieve its Climate Action Plan and Resilience Strategy.

This plan prioritises key sectors such as transportation, renewable energy, and waste management to create a cleaner, greener Lagos.

At this UN Climate Conference, the state took its climate commitment further by signing the Global Cooling Pledge, signaling its readiness to implement measures that reduce harmful emissions while supporting Nigeria’s broader climate goals.

Cooling-related emissions—driven by energy-intensive systems in urban areas—are a major contributor to global warming.

By committing to this pledge, Lagos is joining other global cities in promoting energy-efficient solutions.

For Lagos, this initiative is a chance to lead by example, showcasing how cities can implement innovative climate solutions while improving quality of life for residents.