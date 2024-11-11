There’s been a long drawn battle between the Lagos state government and parents of Model School Colleges following the decision by the state government to increase boarding fees to 100,000 naira per student.

Despite of the reasons given for the increment, the aggrieved parents have consistently besieged Alausa secretariat, calling for a reversal of the State government’s decision.

In September 2024, the news of the boarding fees review across model colleges in Lagos State.

It was increased from 35,000 naira per child to 100,000 naira and it was expected to take effect from the 15th of September, 2024.

Advertisement

This decision by the State government met with stiff reactions as parents protest the increment, describing it as unfair.

The Lagos State government had explained that the increase in boarding fees was inevitable and necessary to ensure better welfare of the students.

Also in its defence, the state government emphasised that model colleges in the State are tuition-free while the boarding fee is strictly for feeding expenses.

To resolve the matter, the Lagos state house of assembly through its Committee on education waded in, but the crisis seemed unabated as parents promised not to return their wards to the school until the boarding fees are reversed.

Advertisement

On Friday the 2nd of November there were news of a total shutdown of Alausa secretariat by the aggrieved parents.

There were fears that model colleges in the state may not resume academic activities owing to the crisis.

On Monday the 4th of November, TVC News visited one of the colleges – Eva Adelaja Girls’ Junior and Secondary School in Bariga.

The hostels were opened and classes were in session.

Advertisement

The situation was not any different at Owutu model college in Ikorodu.

But the crisis may be far from being over as one of the aggrieved parents who brought his child to school told TVC News why he allowed his son to go back to school.

While classes were on, a crowd of parents of Model School students again besieged the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, calling on the state government to have a rethink on the boarding fees.

Some of the parents were seen displaying their children’s uniforms holding placards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the parents were addressed by the education ministry and other officials of the State government.

It is hoped that this will mark the end of the fracas between the state government and the aggrieved parents.

Advertisement

There’s been a long drawn battle between the Lagos state government and parents of Model School Colleges following the decision by the state government to increase boarding fees to 100,000 naira per student.

Despite of the reasons given for the increment, the aggrieved parents have consistently besieged Alausa secretariat, calling for a reversal of the State government’s decision.

In September 2024, the news of the boarding fees review across model colleges in Lagos State.

It was increased from 35,000 naira per child to 100,000 naira and it was expected to take effect from the 15th of September, 2024.

Advertisement

This decision by the State government met with stiff reactions as parents protest the increment, describing it as unfair.

The Lagos State government had explained that the increase in boarding fees was inevitable and necessary to ensure better welfare of the students.

Also in its defence, the state government emphasised that model colleges in the State are tuition-free while the boarding fee is strictly for feeding expenses.

To resolve the matter, the Lagos state house of assembly through its Committee on education waded in, but the crisis seemed unabated as parents promised not to return their wards to the school until the boarding fees are reversed.

Advertisement

On Friday the 2nd of November there were news of a total shutdown of Alausa secretariat by the aggrieved parents.

There were fears that model colleges in the state may not resume academic activities owing to the crisis.

On Monday the 4th of November, TVC News visited one of the colleges – Eva Adelaja Girls’ Junior and Secondary School in Bariga.

The hostels were opened and classes were in session.

Advertisement

The situation was not any different at Owutu model college in Ikorodu.

But the crisis may be far from being over as one of the aggrieved parents who brought his child to school told TVC News why he allowed his son to go back to school.

While classes were on, a crowd of parents of Model School students again besieged the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, calling on the state government to have a rethink on the boarding fees.

Some of the parents were seen displaying their children’s uniforms holding placards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the parents were addressed by the education ministry and other officials of the State government.

It is hoped that this will mark the end of the fracas between the state government and the aggrieved parents.

Advertisement

There’s been a long drawn battle between the Lagos state government and parents of Model School Colleges following the decision by the state government to increase boarding fees to 100,000 naira per student.

Despite of the reasons given for the increment, the aggrieved parents have consistently besieged Alausa secretariat, calling for a reversal of the State government’s decision.

In September 2024, the news of the boarding fees review across model colleges in Lagos State.

It was increased from 35,000 naira per child to 100,000 naira and it was expected to take effect from the 15th of September, 2024.

Advertisement

This decision by the State government met with stiff reactions as parents protest the increment, describing it as unfair.

The Lagos State government had explained that the increase in boarding fees was inevitable and necessary to ensure better welfare of the students.

Also in its defence, the state government emphasised that model colleges in the State are tuition-free while the boarding fee is strictly for feeding expenses.

To resolve the matter, the Lagos state house of assembly through its Committee on education waded in, but the crisis seemed unabated as parents promised not to return their wards to the school until the boarding fees are reversed.

Advertisement

On Friday the 2nd of November there were news of a total shutdown of Alausa secretariat by the aggrieved parents.

There were fears that model colleges in the state may not resume academic activities owing to the crisis.

On Monday the 4th of November, TVC News visited one of the colleges – Eva Adelaja Girls’ Junior and Secondary School in Bariga.

The hostels were opened and classes were in session.

Advertisement

The situation was not any different at Owutu model college in Ikorodu.

But the crisis may be far from being over as one of the aggrieved parents who brought his child to school told TVC News why he allowed his son to go back to school.

While classes were on, a crowd of parents of Model School students again besieged the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, calling on the state government to have a rethink on the boarding fees.

Some of the parents were seen displaying their children’s uniforms holding placards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the parents were addressed by the education ministry and other officials of the State government.

It is hoped that this will mark the end of the fracas between the state government and the aggrieved parents.

Advertisement

There’s been a long drawn battle between the Lagos state government and parents of Model School Colleges following the decision by the state government to increase boarding fees to 100,000 naira per student.

Despite of the reasons given for the increment, the aggrieved parents have consistently besieged Alausa secretariat, calling for a reversal of the State government’s decision.

In September 2024, the news of the boarding fees review across model colleges in Lagos State.

It was increased from 35,000 naira per child to 100,000 naira and it was expected to take effect from the 15th of September, 2024.

Advertisement

This decision by the State government met with stiff reactions as parents protest the increment, describing it as unfair.

The Lagos State government had explained that the increase in boarding fees was inevitable and necessary to ensure better welfare of the students.

Also in its defence, the state government emphasised that model colleges in the State are tuition-free while the boarding fee is strictly for feeding expenses.

To resolve the matter, the Lagos state house of assembly through its Committee on education waded in, but the crisis seemed unabated as parents promised not to return their wards to the school until the boarding fees are reversed.

Advertisement

On Friday the 2nd of November there were news of a total shutdown of Alausa secretariat by the aggrieved parents.

There were fears that model colleges in the state may not resume academic activities owing to the crisis.

On Monday the 4th of November, TVC News visited one of the colleges – Eva Adelaja Girls’ Junior and Secondary School in Bariga.

The hostels were opened and classes were in session.

Advertisement

The situation was not any different at Owutu model college in Ikorodu.

But the crisis may be far from being over as one of the aggrieved parents who brought his child to school told TVC News why he allowed his son to go back to school.

While classes were on, a crowd of parents of Model School students again besieged the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, calling on the state government to have a rethink on the boarding fees.

Some of the parents were seen displaying their children’s uniforms holding placards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the parents were addressed by the education ministry and other officials of the State government.

It is hoped that this will mark the end of the fracas between the state government and the aggrieved parents.

Advertisement

There’s been a long drawn battle between the Lagos state government and parents of Model School Colleges following the decision by the state government to increase boarding fees to 100,000 naira per student.

Despite of the reasons given for the increment, the aggrieved parents have consistently besieged Alausa secretariat, calling for a reversal of the State government’s decision.

In September 2024, the news of the boarding fees review across model colleges in Lagos State.

It was increased from 35,000 naira per child to 100,000 naira and it was expected to take effect from the 15th of September, 2024.

Advertisement

This decision by the State government met with stiff reactions as parents protest the increment, describing it as unfair.

The Lagos State government had explained that the increase in boarding fees was inevitable and necessary to ensure better welfare of the students.

Also in its defence, the state government emphasised that model colleges in the State are tuition-free while the boarding fee is strictly for feeding expenses.

To resolve the matter, the Lagos state house of assembly through its Committee on education waded in, but the crisis seemed unabated as parents promised not to return their wards to the school until the boarding fees are reversed.

Advertisement

On Friday the 2nd of November there were news of a total shutdown of Alausa secretariat by the aggrieved parents.

There were fears that model colleges in the state may not resume academic activities owing to the crisis.

On Monday the 4th of November, TVC News visited one of the colleges – Eva Adelaja Girls’ Junior and Secondary School in Bariga.

The hostels were opened and classes were in session.

Advertisement

The situation was not any different at Owutu model college in Ikorodu.

But the crisis may be far from being over as one of the aggrieved parents who brought his child to school told TVC News why he allowed his son to go back to school.

While classes were on, a crowd of parents of Model School students again besieged the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, calling on the state government to have a rethink on the boarding fees.

Some of the parents were seen displaying their children’s uniforms holding placards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the parents were addressed by the education ministry and other officials of the State government.

It is hoped that this will mark the end of the fracas between the state government and the aggrieved parents.

Advertisement

There’s been a long drawn battle between the Lagos state government and parents of Model School Colleges following the decision by the state government to increase boarding fees to 100,000 naira per student.

Despite of the reasons given for the increment, the aggrieved parents have consistently besieged Alausa secretariat, calling for a reversal of the State government’s decision.

In September 2024, the news of the boarding fees review across model colleges in Lagos State.

It was increased from 35,000 naira per child to 100,000 naira and it was expected to take effect from the 15th of September, 2024.

Advertisement

This decision by the State government met with stiff reactions as parents protest the increment, describing it as unfair.

The Lagos State government had explained that the increase in boarding fees was inevitable and necessary to ensure better welfare of the students.

Also in its defence, the state government emphasised that model colleges in the State are tuition-free while the boarding fee is strictly for feeding expenses.

To resolve the matter, the Lagos state house of assembly through its Committee on education waded in, but the crisis seemed unabated as parents promised not to return their wards to the school until the boarding fees are reversed.

Advertisement

On Friday the 2nd of November there were news of a total shutdown of Alausa secretariat by the aggrieved parents.

There were fears that model colleges in the state may not resume academic activities owing to the crisis.

On Monday the 4th of November, TVC News visited one of the colleges – Eva Adelaja Girls’ Junior and Secondary School in Bariga.

The hostels were opened and classes were in session.

Advertisement

The situation was not any different at Owutu model college in Ikorodu.

But the crisis may be far from being over as one of the aggrieved parents who brought his child to school told TVC News why he allowed his son to go back to school.

While classes were on, a crowd of parents of Model School students again besieged the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, calling on the state government to have a rethink on the boarding fees.

Some of the parents were seen displaying their children’s uniforms holding placards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the parents were addressed by the education ministry and other officials of the State government.

It is hoped that this will mark the end of the fracas between the state government and the aggrieved parents.

Advertisement

There’s been a long drawn battle between the Lagos state government and parents of Model School Colleges following the decision by the state government to increase boarding fees to 100,000 naira per student.

Despite of the reasons given for the increment, the aggrieved parents have consistently besieged Alausa secretariat, calling for a reversal of the State government’s decision.

In September 2024, the news of the boarding fees review across model colleges in Lagos State.

It was increased from 35,000 naira per child to 100,000 naira and it was expected to take effect from the 15th of September, 2024.

Advertisement

This decision by the State government met with stiff reactions as parents protest the increment, describing it as unfair.

The Lagos State government had explained that the increase in boarding fees was inevitable and necessary to ensure better welfare of the students.

Also in its defence, the state government emphasised that model colleges in the State are tuition-free while the boarding fee is strictly for feeding expenses.

To resolve the matter, the Lagos state house of assembly through its Committee on education waded in, but the crisis seemed unabated as parents promised not to return their wards to the school until the boarding fees are reversed.

Advertisement

On Friday the 2nd of November there were news of a total shutdown of Alausa secretariat by the aggrieved parents.

There were fears that model colleges in the state may not resume academic activities owing to the crisis.

On Monday the 4th of November, TVC News visited one of the colleges – Eva Adelaja Girls’ Junior and Secondary School in Bariga.

The hostels were opened and classes were in session.

Advertisement

The situation was not any different at Owutu model college in Ikorodu.

But the crisis may be far from being over as one of the aggrieved parents who brought his child to school told TVC News why he allowed his son to go back to school.

While classes were on, a crowd of parents of Model School students again besieged the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, calling on the state government to have a rethink on the boarding fees.

Some of the parents were seen displaying their children’s uniforms holding placards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the parents were addressed by the education ministry and other officials of the State government.

It is hoped that this will mark the end of the fracas between the state government and the aggrieved parents.

Advertisement

There’s been a long drawn battle between the Lagos state government and parents of Model School Colleges following the decision by the state government to increase boarding fees to 100,000 naira per student.

Despite of the reasons given for the increment, the aggrieved parents have consistently besieged Alausa secretariat, calling for a reversal of the State government’s decision.

In September 2024, the news of the boarding fees review across model colleges in Lagos State.

It was increased from 35,000 naira per child to 100,000 naira and it was expected to take effect from the 15th of September, 2024.

Advertisement

This decision by the State government met with stiff reactions as parents protest the increment, describing it as unfair.

The Lagos State government had explained that the increase in boarding fees was inevitable and necessary to ensure better welfare of the students.

Also in its defence, the state government emphasised that model colleges in the State are tuition-free while the boarding fee is strictly for feeding expenses.

To resolve the matter, the Lagos state house of assembly through its Committee on education waded in, but the crisis seemed unabated as parents promised not to return their wards to the school until the boarding fees are reversed.

Advertisement

On Friday the 2nd of November there were news of a total shutdown of Alausa secretariat by the aggrieved parents.

There were fears that model colleges in the state may not resume academic activities owing to the crisis.

On Monday the 4th of November, TVC News visited one of the colleges – Eva Adelaja Girls’ Junior and Secondary School in Bariga.

The hostels were opened and classes were in session.

Advertisement

The situation was not any different at Owutu model college in Ikorodu.

But the crisis may be far from being over as one of the aggrieved parents who brought his child to school told TVC News why he allowed his son to go back to school.

While classes were on, a crowd of parents of Model School students again besieged the Alausa secretariat in Ikeja, calling on the state government to have a rethink on the boarding fees.

Some of the parents were seen displaying their children’s uniforms holding placards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the parents were addressed by the education ministry and other officials of the State government.

It is hoped that this will mark the end of the fracas between the state government and the aggrieved parents.