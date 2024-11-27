The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting tech startups and entrepreneurs in building a robust tech ecosystem.

The Managing Director, of the state owned Ilorin Innovation Hub, Mr Temi Kolawole said this during the 7th edition of the Kwarabuild Tech Conference, which marked the conclusion of the three-day event held in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said the state government has deeply invested in youth development and technological advancement.

Mr Kolawole also reiterated government’s commitment to engaging with tech experts, professionals, and entrepreneurs to address key areas such as funding, policy formulation, and innovative programmes.

In his opening remarks, Kwarabuild Co-Founder, Ibraheem Zulkifli revealed that approximately 1,500 youths from the North Central region and beyond participated in the two-day pre-conference workshop.

The training is aimed at fostering technological self-reliance and economic empowerment for the youth.