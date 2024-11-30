Kogi State Government has commended the swift response of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), River Marshals, and officials from Katcha Local Government Area in Niger State, who have collaborated in rescue efforts following the recent boat accident in Kupa Ebbe Village that claimed the lives of some passengers who are indigenes of the State.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the government confirmed that 24 survivors have been rescued and are currently receiving medical care in nearby health facilities.

Mr Fanwo stated that Governor Usman Ododo has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to affected families and instructed the Ministry of Health to ensure survivors receive adequate medical attention.

As rescue operations continue, the government also appealed to Marine Marshals and other agencies to intensify their efforts to save more lives.

The statement concluded by urging water transport operators to avoid night voyages and strictly adhere to safety protocols to prevent future accidents. The government pledged to implement legal and administrative frameworks to enhance safety in water transportation across the state.