Community leaders in Adamawa are urging Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to establish additional chiefdoms before his tenure ends.

The Michika Local Government delegation, commanded by Major General Bitrus Kwaji, is putting pressure on the Governor.

The people of Michika spread across political affiliations are here at the government house Yola on solidary visit on governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Advertisement

The delegation appreciates Governor Fintiri and the federal government’s efforts to restore calm in Michika, which was previously overrun by Boko Haram fighters.

Advertisement

Major General Bitrus Kwaji thanked Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for supporting critical infrastructure, road construction, trade and commerce, education, and the establishment of a school of health and technology in Michika.

Advertisement

Other speakers also tabled their demands before the governor.

In his response, Governor Fintiri told the delegation that he fully understood their message.

The event witnessed a display of traditional dance to the admiration of the Governor and other stakeholders

Advertisement

Community leaders in Adamawa are urging Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to establish additional chiefdoms before his tenure ends.

The Michika Local Government delegation, commanded by Major General Bitrus Kwaji, is putting pressure on the Governor.

The people of Michika spread across political affiliations are here at the government house Yola on solidary visit on governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Advertisement

The delegation appreciates Governor Fintiri and the federal government’s efforts to restore calm in Michika, which was previously overrun by Boko Haram fighters.

Advertisement

Major General Bitrus Kwaji thanked Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for supporting critical infrastructure, road construction, trade and commerce, education, and the establishment of a school of health and technology in Michika.

Advertisement

Other speakers also tabled their demands before the governor.

In his response, Governor Fintiri told the delegation that he fully understood their message.

The event witnessed a display of traditional dance to the admiration of the Governor and other stakeholders

Advertisement

Community leaders in Adamawa are urging Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to establish additional chiefdoms before his tenure ends.

The Michika Local Government delegation, commanded by Major General Bitrus Kwaji, is putting pressure on the Governor.

The people of Michika spread across political affiliations are here at the government house Yola on solidary visit on governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Advertisement

The delegation appreciates Governor Fintiri and the federal government’s efforts to restore calm in Michika, which was previously overrun by Boko Haram fighters.

Advertisement

Major General Bitrus Kwaji thanked Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for supporting critical infrastructure, road construction, trade and commerce, education, and the establishment of a school of health and technology in Michika.

Advertisement

Other speakers also tabled their demands before the governor.

In his response, Governor Fintiri told the delegation that he fully understood their message.

The event witnessed a display of traditional dance to the admiration of the Governor and other stakeholders

Advertisement

Community leaders in Adamawa are urging Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to establish additional chiefdoms before his tenure ends.

The Michika Local Government delegation, commanded by Major General Bitrus Kwaji, is putting pressure on the Governor.

The people of Michika spread across political affiliations are here at the government house Yola on solidary visit on governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Advertisement

The delegation appreciates Governor Fintiri and the federal government’s efforts to restore calm in Michika, which was previously overrun by Boko Haram fighters.

Advertisement

Major General Bitrus Kwaji thanked Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for supporting critical infrastructure, road construction, trade and commerce, education, and the establishment of a school of health and technology in Michika.

Advertisement

Other speakers also tabled their demands before the governor.

In his response, Governor Fintiri told the delegation that he fully understood their message.

The event witnessed a display of traditional dance to the admiration of the Governor and other stakeholders

Advertisement

Community leaders in Adamawa are urging Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to establish additional chiefdoms before his tenure ends.

The Michika Local Government delegation, commanded by Major General Bitrus Kwaji, is putting pressure on the Governor.

The people of Michika spread across political affiliations are here at the government house Yola on solidary visit on governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Advertisement

The delegation appreciates Governor Fintiri and the federal government’s efforts to restore calm in Michika, which was previously overrun by Boko Haram fighters.

Advertisement

Major General Bitrus Kwaji thanked Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for supporting critical infrastructure, road construction, trade and commerce, education, and the establishment of a school of health and technology in Michika.

Advertisement

Other speakers also tabled their demands before the governor.

In his response, Governor Fintiri told the delegation that he fully understood their message.

The event witnessed a display of traditional dance to the admiration of the Governor and other stakeholders

Advertisement

Community leaders in Adamawa are urging Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to establish additional chiefdoms before his tenure ends.

The Michika Local Government delegation, commanded by Major General Bitrus Kwaji, is putting pressure on the Governor.

The people of Michika spread across political affiliations are here at the government house Yola on solidary visit on governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Advertisement

The delegation appreciates Governor Fintiri and the federal government’s efforts to restore calm in Michika, which was previously overrun by Boko Haram fighters.

Advertisement

Major General Bitrus Kwaji thanked Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for supporting critical infrastructure, road construction, trade and commerce, education, and the establishment of a school of health and technology in Michika.

Advertisement

Other speakers also tabled their demands before the governor.

In his response, Governor Fintiri told the delegation that he fully understood their message.

The event witnessed a display of traditional dance to the admiration of the Governor and other stakeholders

Advertisement

Community leaders in Adamawa are urging Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to establish additional chiefdoms before his tenure ends.

The Michika Local Government delegation, commanded by Major General Bitrus Kwaji, is putting pressure on the Governor.

The people of Michika spread across political affiliations are here at the government house Yola on solidary visit on governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Advertisement

The delegation appreciates Governor Fintiri and the federal government’s efforts to restore calm in Michika, which was previously overrun by Boko Haram fighters.

Advertisement

Major General Bitrus Kwaji thanked Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for supporting critical infrastructure, road construction, trade and commerce, education, and the establishment of a school of health and technology in Michika.

Advertisement

Other speakers also tabled their demands before the governor.

In his response, Governor Fintiri told the delegation that he fully understood their message.

The event witnessed a display of traditional dance to the admiration of the Governor and other stakeholders

Advertisement

Community leaders in Adamawa are urging Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to establish additional chiefdoms before his tenure ends.

The Michika Local Government delegation, commanded by Major General Bitrus Kwaji, is putting pressure on the Governor.

The people of Michika spread across political affiliations are here at the government house Yola on solidary visit on governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Advertisement

The delegation appreciates Governor Fintiri and the federal government’s efforts to restore calm in Michika, which was previously overrun by Boko Haram fighters.

Advertisement

Major General Bitrus Kwaji thanked Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for supporting critical infrastructure, road construction, trade and commerce, education, and the establishment of a school of health and technology in Michika.

Advertisement

Other speakers also tabled their demands before the governor.

In his response, Governor Fintiri told the delegation that he fully understood their message.

The event witnessed a display of traditional dance to the admiration of the Governor and other stakeholders