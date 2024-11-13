The Kebbi State Government has issued a final warning to civil servants who fail to arrive at work on time as part of efforts aimed at stopping absenteeism and Tardiness.

Alhaji Malami Muhammad Shekare, Head of Service, made this announcement following a surprise inspection of various government offices, ministries, and departments.

During his inspection, Shekare observed a concerningly low turnout, with only a few employees present hours after the designated 8:00 a.m. start time.

This disappointing attendance led Shekare to highlight Governor Nasir Idris’ dedication to civil servants, which includes the implementation of the new minimum wage, settling outstanding liabilities, and the construction of a modern Secretariat Complex.

Shekare cautioned civil servants that complacency and a lackadaisical attitude towards work will no longer be tolerated, and that consequences for laziness, tardiness, and negligence in service delivery will be enforced.

Additionally, Shekare called on ministries and departments to ensure a clean working environment.

His inspection revealed dust-covered desks, indicating a lack of care, with only five out of 28 Permanent Secretaries present at their posts.

Through these efforts, the Kebbi government seeks to reinforce the importance of accountability among civil servants and enhance the quality of service provided to the public.

