Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has renamed the State University of Science and Technology, Aliero after the renowned Islamic Scholar, and reformer, Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio..He made the announcement at the Malam Abdullahi Fodio Annual Public Lecture as part of activities for the Gwandu Emirate International Horse Racing and Cultural Festival.

Governor Idris attributed the change to the need to keep the great name for the younger ones, preserving the legacy of prominent historical figures who have significantly contributed to education and societal development.

Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio, a brother and close ally of Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio, was instrumental in the advancement of knowledge, reform, and leadership during his era.

This renaming is expected to inspire students and the academic community to emulate the virtues of scholarship and moral excellence embodied by Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio.

Comrade Idris promised to always support all the four Emirates in kebbi state to be alive to their responsibilities as per their cultures.

he added that the 4 ceremonies like , Gwandu Emirate Annual lecture, the Argungu Intentional Fishing Festival, the Yauri Annual Boat Regatta and the Zuru Uhola events will all be sustained.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111 , commended Kebbi State for its unique and unified approach to politics, urging Sokoto State to emulate it.

. He praised the presence of three former Kebbi governors seated alongside the current governor during the Malam Abdullahi Fodio Annual Public Lecture, describing it as a remarkable display of unity beyond political differences.

The Sultan highlighted the event as a symbol of Nigeria’s diversity and unity, with traditional rulers from across the country in attendance. He noted that such gatherings reflect love, tolerance, and mutual respect among Nigerians, regardless of culture, tribe, or religion.