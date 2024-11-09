The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has condoled with people of Mera in Augie Local Government Area of the state over an attack on the community by bandits

In a condolence message on Saturday, the governor described the incident as ugly and very unfortunate.

Condoling with the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu-Mera as well as the people of Mera, He prayed for the lost souls of the deceased and urge the family to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith.

While assuring that his Government is doing everything possible through the security agencies to bring an end to crime and criminality across the state, the governor urged people to cooperate with security personnel by supplying them with credible intelligence.