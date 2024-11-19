Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris emphasized the importance of Muslims seeking knowledge in all fields, particularly religious education.

Speaking at the Quranic graduation ceremony of 10 married women from Kulliyatu Abubakar Majidadi Al-Islamiyya Gidan Tafida Kabi Argungu, she stressed the need for intensified pursuit of knowledge.

The First Lady called on wealthy Muslims to establish educational programs and schools, benefiting both children and adults which she believes, will foster a decent society and beneficial livelihood.

Represented by Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Maikurata, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, she donated one million naira to the graduands.

Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the Islamiyya School’s activities, including training married women in Quran memorization and Islamic studies.

The occasion saw the presentation of an award to the First Lady, recognizing her contributions to the school’s progress.

Distinguished guests attended the ceremony, including the wife of the Deputy Governor, Hajiya Aisha Umar Abubakar Tafida, and the wife of the Minister for Humanitarian Services, Hajia Zainab Tanko Sanunu.

