The Sarkin Shiloh Mudi II. district head of Kamba ,Dandi local government area of Kebbi state. Alhaji Muhammadu Z. Fanna has conferred a traditional title of Zinariyar Kasan Dandi on the first lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris.

in

The title, according to the traditional ruler is in recognition of her support to the people of the area and her contribution to the development of the area.

In a letter presented to her stated: we express our happiness and appreciation in recognition of your support to the people of Dandi local government and your efforts to the development of the area.

Advertisement

“We find you worthy to conferd on you the Traditional Title of Zinariyar Kasar Dandi ”

Responding, the wife of Kebbi State Governor, expressed her gratitude to the District head of Kamba and to the entire people of Dandi local government for finding her worthy of the title, she reiterated her commitment to continue supporting the people of the area .

Highlight of the occasion was a presentation of a big white horse which was described as a royal honor to accompany the title ” Zinariyar Kasar Dandi Ta farko”.