The wife of Kebbi State Governor and founder of NASARA Foundation, Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris, has taken a significant step towards promoting girl child education in the state.

Through her foundation, she donated books, sanitary pads, and cash to selected girls’ schools, aiming to encourage girls to remain in school and reach their full potential.

Represented by her daughter, Hajiya Balkisu Nasir Idris, the First Lady emphasized that the donation is part of NASARA Foundation’s focus on supporting vulnerable girls in society.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, Dr. Halima Muhammad Bande, praised Hajiya Zainab’s gesture, acknowledging that the programme will boost the morale of students in facilitating thier education and driving the girl child in school.

The donation ceremony was held at Salamatu Hussaini Girls Day Secondary School and Unity Girls College in Birnin Kebbi.

The principals of both schools, Hajiya Aisha Adamu and Hajiya Murjanatu Attahiru Wala, respectively, expressed gratitude for the donations, describing them as timely and unprecedented in the history of the schools.

NASARA Foundation’s initiative is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by girls in accessing education. By providing essential resources and support, Hajiya Zainab’s efforts are helping to break down barriers and empower girls to succeed.

This donation is a testament to her commitment to improving girl child education in Kebbi State.