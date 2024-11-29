Kebbi State first Lady and Ambassador Against Drug Abuse Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir has emphasised on the importance of community participation in the fight against drug abuse.

While calling for a collaborative efforts to create a safer, healthier society for all, particularly women and youth who are mostly affected by the scourge of drugs abuse in the state.

The wife of the Kebbi State Governor made the call while receiving the newly posted commandant of NDLEA on a courtesy visit at her resident in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

She stated that through community participation in the ongoing fight , Kebbi state is poised to make significant progress ln the fight against Drug Abuse.

While appreciating the visit, the first lady commended the critical role of the NDLEA for being proactive in its fight against the menace of drug abuse among youths and other vulnerable in the state, she therefore reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with the agency and other stakeholders to expand awareness campaigns, create preventive measures, and support systems for victims of drug abuse.

Speaking earlier, the newly posted Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency , Kebbi State Command, Mr. Rabi’u Abdullahi Sokoto , and his team commended the wife of the Governor for her outstanding leadership in the fight against drug abuse within the state.

He praised her courage and initiative for reconstructing and upgrading the female rehabilitation center which serves as a crucial facility providing care, counseling, and skills acquisition programs to help victims reintegrate into the society, the Commandant also described the center as a symbol of hope and a testament to the First Lady’s commitment in addressing the social and health challenges Of victims posed by drug abuse.

While calling on the general public to desist from Drug Abuse, Mr Rabiu reaffirmed that his Command will leave no Stone unturned in the fight against Drug Abuse in the State.