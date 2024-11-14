The Kano Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has unveiled new strategies aimed at reducing road traffic crashes, particularly as residents prepare for end-of-year travels.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Kano, Umar Matazu, announced this during the conversion ceremony of 61 Road Marshals to the Officers Cadre within the command.

He also commissioned two new operational vehicles, assuring that these will be deployed effectively to minimize road crashes and foster a safer motoring environment across the state.

