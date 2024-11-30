The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has officially withdrawn from the high-profile investigation into the alleged diversion and rebagging of rice palliatives in the state.

The announcement was made by the Commission’s chairman, Muhyi Magaji, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Magaji explained that fresh findings have led the Commission to conclude that the rice in question belongs to a private individual, not the Federal Government or the general public.

“The Commission has determined that the rice is owned by an individual. Since the Federal Government has not laid claim to the consignment, we are left with no choice but to withdraw from this case,” he stated.

The controversy began when reports surfaced that sacks of rice bearing the President’s image and the inscription “not for sale” were being rebagged into generic sacks, allegedly to be sold in the open market. Despite this, Mr. Magaji confirmed that the Commission’s scope of authority had reached its limit after the new ownership claims were substantiated.

“It is true that the rebagging was done using sacks with the President’s picture and the words ‘not for sale,’ but as an anti-graft agency, we cannot proceed further now that an individual has provided proof of ownership and no official complaint has come from the Federal Government,” he clarified.

Mr. Magaji emphasized the Commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability but noted that it would not act beyond its mandate. “Our duty is to investigate and prosecute cases within our jurisdiction. Without any federal claim over the rice, we are legally restrained from pursuing this matter further,” he said.

The case has sparked widespread public outcry, with many questioning the rebagging process and its implications for the integrity of government palliative programs.

One Kano resident, Aliyu Abubakar, expressed disappointment, saying, “If this rice was meant for the public and it was diverted, then justice has not been served. We deserve clear answers on why such acts are happening.”

The withdrawal of the PCACC has left many unanswered questions about the original purpose of the rice and the legality of the rebagging process. It remains unclear whether the Federal Government or any other agency will intervene to continue the investigation.