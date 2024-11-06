Vice-President Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election, according to CBS News, BBC’s US partner.

During the call, Harris emphasised the peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, a senior Harris aide told CBS.

She is expected to address the public when she delivers remarks at Howard University later today.

