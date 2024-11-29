Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has welcomed the first group of repentant bandits in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

This signals a major step in the state’s non kinetic fight against insecurity.

The governor also reopened Kasuwa Kara, a major livestock market that has been shut down for years due to banditry and cattle rustling.

The Emir of Birnin Gwari, Zubairu Jubril, revealed that over 100 villagers previously held captive by bandits have been freed as part of the ongoing reconciliation process.

He commended the government for its efforts but called for sustained action to maintain peace.

Governor Uba Sani issued a firm warning during the event, stating that any violation of the peace agreement would be met with kinetic action.

He also reassured residents of his administration’s commitment to ensuring lasting security.

The process, facilitated by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Islamic scholars, has raised hopes for lasting peace in the region.

