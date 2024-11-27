The Joint Aviation Trade Unions’ Forum-JATUF, the umbrella body for all aviation unions in Nigeria, has honoured the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, with the Leadership and Excellence Award.

Advertisement

The award, which celebrates his visionary leadership and contributions to advancing Nigeria’s aviation sector, was presented during the 2nd Edition of the Aviation Union’s Leadership Conference on held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos.

Representing the Minister at the event, Mr. Henry Agbebire, Director of Special Duties at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria-FAAN, conveyed Mr. Keyamo’s heartfelt gratitude. The Minister commended JATUF for its efforts in fostering synergy within the aviation industry and lauded this year’s conference theme, “Synergy for Safety and Productivity: Management-Labour Collaboration,” as both timely and essential to the sector’s growth.

Advertisement

In his goodwill message, Mr. Keyamo emphasized the critical role of partnership in achieving safety and productivity in aviation.

“Safety and productivity are non-negotiable imperatives in aviation. Achieving these objectives requires a shared vision and concerted action by all stakeholders, especially the management and labour arms of the sector. As the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, I recognize and deeply value the critical role aviation unions play in maintaining workforce morale, advocating for best practices, and ensuring the seamless operation of our industry,” he stated.

Advertisement

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to fostering strong collaborations between the government and aviation unions, highlighting transparency, fairness, and open communication as foundational principles of his leadership.

“I am committed to strengthening our collaboration with aviation unions, ensuring open lines of communication, and addressing concerns with fairness and transparency. Our collective efforts have already yielded positive outcomes, and I am proud of the constructive relationships we have built so far. Together, we can achieve the shared vision of a resilient, efficient, and globally competitive aviation industry,” he added.

The Leadership and Excellence Award underscores Mr. Keyamo’s dedication to tackling the challenges within the aviation sector while building partnerships that prioritize safety, productivity, and innovation.

Advertisement

The event attracted key stakeholders from the aviation sector, who lauded the Minister’s proactive initiatives in addressing critical issues and driving sustainable development in the industry.