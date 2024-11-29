Following a one-month boot camp at the Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research in Delta State, 98 seamen completed a Presidential Amnesty Programme-sponsored Basic Maritime Safety refresher course.

Dennis Otuaro, the programme’s coordinator, stated his willingness to collaborate with the school and other institutions to enhance the capabilities of more Niger Delta youths in the maritime sector.

Utilising untapped opportunities within the maritime industry has been one of the primary focuses of President Bola Tinubu since the establishment of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

To strengthen indigenous manpower in the maritime sector, 98 seafarers in the Niger Delta region have completed a One-month refresher course under The Presidential Amnesty Programme in collaboration with the Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research, located in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Coordinator of the Programme, Dennis Otuaro emphasised the importance of the Blue economy and competent manpower from the Niger Delta region.

The 98 delegates receive Basic Safety certificates in Personal Survival Techniques, Fire Prevention, and International Ship and Port Facility Security Awareness among others.

They look forward to more advanced training at the institute to sustain relevance in the maritime industry.

With collaboration from more relevant government agencies, Joemarine Institute is committed to championing maritime education in the Niger Delta region and the country at large.