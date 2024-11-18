The Federal Government has dismissed claims that it spent N866 million on flight expenses for its delegation to the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, addressed the issue while speaking with journalists at the ongoing summit.

He clarified that most of the delegates were sponsored by donor agencies and private sector organizations, not the government.

Mr. Lawal urged Nigerians to avoid spreading false information that could tarnish the nation’s image.

