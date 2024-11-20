Visiting an Israeli military base in the enclave on Tuesday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected attempts to achieve a ceasefire with the terror group still substantially intact by vowing that Hamas will not reign in Gaza after the war.

After previously implying that Israel would pay “several million” for their recovery, the premier also reaffirmed his promise to lavishly compensate Gazans who surrender Israeli prisoners, increasing the reward to $5 million for each hostage.

The visit occurred with acute concerns about the condition of the Israeli hostages who are still in captivity, over thirteen months after being seized by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7, 2023, and as Israel continues its onslaught in northern Gaza to eliminate resurgent Hamas activities.

During the visit, the prime minister stated that IDF troops in the enclave had “achieved excellent results toward our important goal—that Hamas will not rule in Gaza.”

In addition, he said, Israel is also doing everything it can to locate hostages, and return them.

Addressing “those who are holding our hostages,” Netanyahu said, “Whoever dares to harm our hostages — he is a marked man. We will pursue you and we will get you.”

Netanyahu spoke after visiting the Netzarim corridor, a belt running the width of the Strip where Israeli troops have dug in for several months, controlling access between the northern and southern halves of the enclaves and building out infrastructure for a semi-permanent presence, though Hamas has insisted that the IDF fully withdraw in any ceasefire and hostage release deal.

In his remarks, the premier offered $5 million and safe passage out of Gaza for anyone who turns over a hostage, seemingly upping a previous offer.