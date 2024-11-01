An International Non-Governmental Organisation, mothers2mothers and the National Agency for the Control of HIV /AIDs NACA in Abuja , have assured Nigerians that BOTH parties are committed to ensuring the elimination of mother to child HIV transmission in Nigeria .

This is to strengthen the health system and improve sustainability of the national HIV treatment through effective coordination and adequate mobilization of domestic resources.

This was disclosed at the official launch of Mothers2Mothers programme in Nigeria .

Reports shows that nine states in Nigeria , Edo , Rivers, Benue, Plateau, Delta , Lagos , Abia , Akwa-ibom , Niger, and FCT, account for seventy percent of the unmet need for pmtct services.

At an event, the representative of the Director General National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDs Miriam Ifeoma Ezekwe disclosed that ; Nigeria in her fight against the virus seeks to join other African counties to achieve the 95 % of lifesaving antiretroviral target by 2030.

Representative of minister of health, Adebola Bashorun encouraged the mothers2mothers to adapt to the local context to achieve its goal.

The CEO Mothers2Mothers INGO , Frank Beadle de Palomo emphasised the organisation ‘s desire to provide pediatric aids across Africa .

He also shed light on what the INGO hope to achieve .

Other stakeholders present wants the issue of stigmitising HIV/Aids patients addressed in Nigeria .

All parties are optimistic that with this collaboration eradication of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria and African will happen in the nearest future .