Another crisis appears to be brewing between the Ifon-Orolu and Ilobu communities in Osun State, with both sides trading accusations over alleged illegal land takeovers in various settlements.

Tensions between Ifon-Orolu and Ilobu are flaring up once again, with land disputes at the center of the conflict, a recurring issue that has caused clashes over the years.

At a press conference, the Olobu-in-Council accused the Olufon of Ifon-Orolu of engaging in activities such as hostage-taking, kidnapping, and the destruction of economic trees on Ilobu land. They also alleged that the Olufon had illegally taken over settlements belonging to the Ilobu community.

In response, the Secretary of the Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union, Jamiu Adewumi, dismissed the accusations, claiming they were baseless.

He accused the Ilobu community of attempting to instigate a crisis, stating that several Ilobu residents are currently farming on Ifon-Orolu land without interference or harm.

Some farmers from the area have also appealed for swift intervention by stakeholders to prevent the situation from escalating into a full-blown crisis.