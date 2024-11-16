Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission have arrived at some polling units in the Owo area of Ondo state for the off-cycle Governorship election.

At the Mapo hall polling unit at Igboroko, officials of INEC were seen with election materials.

Security personnel were also seen at the polling unit

Voting is expected to start by 8.am, Senior Reporter Ayodeji Moradeyo who is in Owo reports that voters are already checking for their names on the voters register.

Owo is the hometown of late governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu and the APC Deputy governorship candidate,