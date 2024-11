The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the process of collation and tallying of the final results of the Ondo State Governorship election held on Saturday November 16th 2024.

The election which had 17 governorship candidates including the incumbent governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party was held across the 18 Local Government areas of Ondo State.

Others are Abass Mimiko of the Zenith Labour Party, Bamidele Akingboye of the Social Democratic Party and Others.

The process starts from Ifedore Local Government.

Results

Ifedore Local Government

Registered Voters 83,831

Accredited 21,024

APC 14,157 LP 19 NNPP 0 PDP 5,897 SDP 21

Total Valid Votes 2

Total Votes Cast

Ondo East Local Government

Registered Voters 52,274

Accredited Voters 11,864

APC 8,163 LP 31 NNPP 1 PDP 2,843 SDP 15

Total Valid Votes 11,544

Total Votes Cast 11,852

Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo

Registered Voters 81,954

Accredited Voters 22,256

APC 16,600 LP 23 NNPP 3 PDP 4,442 SDP 3

Total Valid Votes 21,544

Total Votes Cast 21,995

Idanre Local Government

Registered Voters 91,392

Accredited Voters 19,712

APC 9,114 LP 24 NNPP 4 PDP 8,940 SDP 9

Total Valid Votes Cast 18,432

Total Votes Cast 19,178

Irele Local Government

Registered Voters 78,982

Accredited Voters 24,772

APC 17,117 LP 15 NNPP 1 PDP 6,601 SDP 1

Total Valid Votes Cast 24,031

Total Votes Cast 24,749

Akoko South West Local Government

Registered Voters 11,6368

Accredited Voters 36,300

APC 29,700 LP 16 NNPP 3 PDP 5,517

Total Valid Votes Cast 35,700

Total Votes Cast 36,225

Owo Local Government

Registered Voters 143,751

Accredited Voters 38,340

APC 31,914 LP 40 NNPP 6 PDP 4,740 SDP 22

Total Valid Votes Cast 37,334

Total Votes Cast 38,317

Ondo West Local Government

Registered Voters 190,666

Accredited Voters 31,413

APC 20,755 LP 181 NNPP 6 PDP 6,387 SDP 120 ZLP 1,972

Total Valid Votes Cast 30,288

Total Votes Cast 31,382

Akoko South East Local Government

Registered Voters 41,978

Accredited Voters 15,150

APC 12,140 LP 10 NNPP 1 PDP 2,690 SDP 3 ZLP 2

Total Valid Votes Cast 14,988

Total Votes Cast 15,148

Akoko North West Local Government

Registered Voters 84,908

Accredited Voters 31,263

APC 25,010 LP 23 NNPP 2 PDP 5502 SDP 5 ZLP 13

Total Valid Votes Cast 30,805

Total Votes Cast 31,114

Ose Local Government

Registered Voters 78307

Accredited Voters 21,661

APC 16,555 LP 6 NNPP 1 PDP 4,472 SDP 4 ZLP 5

Total Valid Votes Cast 21,265

Total Votes Cast 21,607

Akure South Local Government

Registered Voters 314,709

Accredited Voters 54,670

APC 32,969 LP 238 NNPP 53 PDP 17926 SDP 138 ZLP 252

Total Valid Votes Cast 52,991

Total Votes Cast 54,642

Akoko North East Local Government

Registered Voters 93,285

Accredited Voters 31,697

APC 25657 LP 14 NNPP 7 PDP 5072 SDP 3 ZLP 6

Total Valid Votes 31,182

Total Votes Cast 31,697