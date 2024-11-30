The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, has interacted with Fulani communities and inspected thousands of cows in Kebbi State as part of preparations for the commencement of an artificial insemination and embryo transfer program.

The Ambassador, accompanied by a technical team, visited key locations, including Sabon Garin Goru, Bango Mashekarin Dr. Amina, Unguwar Gagga, and the Livestock Investigation and Breeding Centre (LIBC) in Bulasa and assessed facilities as well as interacted directly with the Fulani communities, who warmly welcomed the delegation.

During the visit, the Ambassador and his team were taken on guided tours led by Fulani leaders and officials from the Kebbi State Ministry of Animal Health, Husbandry, and Fisheries, under the leadership of the Commissioner, Hon. Kabiru Usman Alaramma.

Speaking to the communities, Kabiru Usman Alaramma highlighted the significance of the program, a direct outcome of Governor Nasir Idris’ recent visit to Indonesia.

The Indonesian Ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the quality of cows available, adding that they are suitable for insemination and will greatly benefit the Fulani communities by improving livestock quality and productivity.

Experts from Indonesia and the Ministry of Animal Health, Husbandry, and Fisheries briefed the Fulani communities on the program, emphasizing its potential to transform meat and milk production in the state.

Fulani leaders, including Dikko Yalli of Sabon Garin Goru, Alhaji Garba Dan Umaru of Bango Mashekarin Dr. Amina, and Dikko Aliyu of Unguwar Gagga, expressed their gratitude to Governor Nasir Idris for introducing the program and to the Indonesian Ambassador for his support.

They assured the delegation of their readiness, noting the availability of thousands of cows for the program.