Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma is inspired by Egypt’s distribution of medical supplies and hopes to establish a comparable system to handle shortages and assure quality standards.

Governor Uzodinma was in Cairo to foster partnership with Egypt’s unified Medical support.

The Imo State government is exploring ways of building local production capacity and strengthening partnerships for supplies with top producers of pharmaceutical in Africa.

Governor Hope Uzodinma is meeting with the head of the Egyptian authority for Unified procurement, medical supply and Medical technology (UPA) and his officials as part of efforts to diversify towards pharmaceuticals to boost the economy of the State.

The Technical Director of UPA said the Organisation has remained at the centre of Egypt’s health infrastructure and has been able to nationalised the production of medical consumables, equipment and pharmaceuticals.

To get additional expert assistance with port development in the State, Mr. Uzodinma also held a private discussions with the administrator of the Egypt’s Suez Canal authority

The Imo State government earlier this year signed MOU with multinationals interested in exporting capital for the development of the power and energy sectors in the State.

