Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has recognised the outstanding contributions of some officers and men who have distinguished themselves in their services.

The award comes at the end of PPROs/Police Communication Experts’ Conference held in Asaba, Delta state capital.

After four days of training, deliberation and brainstorming at the conference of Police Public Relations Officers, it was time to unwind at a dinner party organised.

The IGP who was represented by the Delta state Commissioner of police honours some deserving officers and men.

Julius Robinson heads CP Special tactical squad responsible for major crime busting in Delta state.

Earlier at the conference the Inspector General of Police who warned against fake news, asked the public to be wary of old videos of police resurfacing to discredit the force.

The Nigerian Police Force under the current leadership has prioritized repositioning of its public relations department for efficiency and effectiveness.