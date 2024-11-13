The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has broken its silence on the ongoing power supply challenge at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, attributing the disconnection to the hospital’s significant outstanding debt.

In a statement released by IBEDC, the company expressed sympathy for the hospital’s situation but emphasized that the disconnection was necessary due to UCH’s unpaid debts.

The company cited increasing pressure to meet its financial obligations to the market as the reason for taking this course of action.

The electricity company reassured that it remains committed to working with UCH and is open to discussing a flexible payment arrangement.

The company stressed that timely payments from major customers like UCH are crucial to resolving the liquidity crisis within Nigeria’s power sector.

According to the statement “IBEDC is expected to meet 100% of its market obligations, and outstanding debts from major customers directly contribute to the sector’s financial challenges,”

The company urged UCH and all other customers to settle their arrears to help resolve the ongoing challenges facing Nigeria’s electricity distribution system.

