A strike hit Southern suburbs of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon on Saturday shortly after the Israeli army issued a further request to evacuate the region.

Israel has launched multiple strikes on the southern outskirts of the city, a Hezbollah stronghold, since Tuesday.

Thick smoke plumes were seen rising above the nearby buildings on Saturday morning, according to footage.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee made a request for evacuation from the Haret Hreik suburb on X just prior to the attack.

Lebanon’s local media said “the enemy” carried out three air raids, including one near Haret Hreik.

“The first strike near Haret Hreik destroyed buildings and caused damage in the area,” it said.

Repeated Israeli air strikes on south Beirut have led to a mass exodus of civilians from the area, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses.

In southern Lebanon, Israel carried out several strikes on Friday night and early Saturday, according to reports.

Hezbollah reportedly reported two rocket attacks against an infantry battalion headquarters in northern Israel throughout the course of the night.

Since Hezbollah and Israel started exchanging gunfire in October of last year, Lebanese authorities say that over 3,440 people have been murdered.

According to the World Bank on Thursday, Lebanon has suffered economic losses from the violence totaling more than $5 billion, with billions more suffering from genuine structural damage.