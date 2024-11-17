An exultant President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has commended the extraordinary fighting spirit of Nigerian champions Edo Queens in overpowering defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 on Saturday night, to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League competition in Morocco.

Edo Queens, who won the Nigerian title for only the first time last season, went ahead to beat all comers to win the WAFU B Women’s Champions League competition (a qualifying tournament for the continental championship) in Cote d’Ivoire, and have now made it to the last four of the dollar-spangled event.

“The NFF and the Nigeria football family are very happy at the accomplishments of Edo Queens over the past months, from winning the WAFU B title to reaching the semi-finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League. We congratulate the Edo State Government and all those involved in this remarkable progress of the team.

“The ladies exhibited the much-talked-about Nigeria spirit to come from behind and defeat the Cup holders. Theirs is a statement in resilience, determination and ambition. I believe they have been highly inspired by that victory and have the capacity to go all the way and win the title.”

Sundowns, who have reached, at least, the Final of every edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League since the competition was inaugurated in 2021, went ahead in the 24th minute through Melinda Kgadiete, and held on to the advantage until the end of regulation time.

However, five minutes into added time, Emem Essien drew the Nigerians level when her tenacity in the box paid off after the Sundowns’ goalkeeper dropped the ball from a cross.

Five minutes later, Mary Mamudu gave the Queens victory by lashing into the roof of the net after a good run and pass by Super Falcons’ forward Goodness Osigwe.

The win handed the Nigerian champions leadership of group B, with the defending champions eliminated.

Edo Queens will take on TP Mazembe of DR Congo in the first semi-final on Tuesday, at 4pm Morocco time, before AS FAR of Morocco confront Masar of Egypt in the second semi-final three hours later.

In their first two matches of the competition, the Queens defeated Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 3-0 and drew 0-0 with Masar FC of Egypt.