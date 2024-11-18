In a return of violent hostilities in Anambra, gunmen enforcing the Monday sit at home order have allegedly killed an unconfirmed number of persons in Ukpo and Abatete communitie of Dunukofia and Idemili North local government areas of Anambra State.

TVC News confirmed the early morning attack on the famous billionaire Arthur Eze’s community also left no fewer than seven persons injured while one Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV and motorcycles were set ablaze.

The attack occurred a few metres away from the Zone 13 of the Nigeria Police Force zonal headquarters, Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State.

Monday attacks signalled the resurgence of sit at home many weeks after Governor Chukwuma Soludo had declared an end to the sit at home by officially embarking on Campaign against the exercise in the commercial city of Onitsha and other major cities of the state.

In obvious defiance to Soludo’s order, traders in the commercial cities of Onitsha, Nnewi and even Awka capital city had kept their shops under lock and keys while some traders in local communities were seen opening their shops for businesses.

An eyewitness who recorded the incident shortly after the attack disclosed that the gunmen were shouting on top of their voices ‘sit at home, no Nnamdi Kanu, no peace, sit at home on Monday or die like a fowl and we don’t want federal government security in our land” among others.

After the attack that lasted for over 30 minutes, the gunmen burnt the Siena bus belonging to Ukpo Vigilance Service and two other vehicles before fleeing the scene unchallenged leaving behind body of their victim lying on the major road in the pool of his own blood.

However, it was not known if it was the same gang that attacked Ukpo also unleashed another mayhem in Abate community, Idemili North Council area of Anambra State where three persons were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen.

In the ensuing attacks, three security men were shot by the gunmen who immediately set their operational vehicle on fire.

An eyewitness at Abatete attack disclosed that the PG, whose identity has not been disclosed, was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO SP, SP Toochukwu Ikenga said the details were still sketchy, but operatives were at the scene of the incident trying to commence investigation and promised to get back with full details.