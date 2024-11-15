In support of girls’ education in Kaduna state, the ‘Back to School Educational Initiative’ and the ‘Global Peace Foundation’ have advocated for the reintroduction of SSCE payment for vulnerable girls.

Dr. Jibril Suleiman, Executive Director of the Back to School Educational Initiative, stated that the enrollment of girls in schools has always been promising, but that continuation has always been tough for girls.

The Executive Director asserted this in Kaduna, where he noted that, there is need for government support.

While speaking, the northern coordinator of global peace foundation, Salihu Abdullahi Mairaya, emphasised the need for a girl child education for societal growth.

On his part, a lawmaker in the Kaduna state house of assembly, Muhammud Lawal Ismaila lauded the organisers, just as he encouraged them to come up with a paper that could help to improve girl education in the state.