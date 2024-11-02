The Lagos State Civil Society Coalition and other Concerned Lagosians have condemned the recent bill proposed by the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashir Obasa seeking to abolish the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) established by former the Governor of the state President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group in a press conference in Lagos on Friday said the creation of the LCDAs have been the cornerstone of Lagos State’s decentralised governance, bringing government closer to the people, fostering grassroots development, and ensuring that essential services reach every community.

The executive director campaign against impunity, Shina Loremikan also said the creation of the LCDAs is a key part of the legacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During his tenure as Governor, he took bold steps to ensure Lagos developed in a way that was sustainable, inclusive, and forward-looking.