Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has expressed satisfaction with the speedy transformation of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, which is fast restoring the institution’s glory as a centre of excellence.

Mbah spoke at the 20th Convocation Ceremony of ESUT at Agbani where he was also conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration and Corporate Governance at the weekend.

The governor announced his administration’s plan to build a Centre for Experiential Learning in ESUT to boost innovation as well as a N50m grant to Prof Cyprian Mgbachi, who stunned the world with the invention of a cooking stove cell phone battery charger, to perfect his technology, while also promising support to other innovators he identified in the university.

He said 97 per cent of ESUT programmes had been accredited through the huge investments of Mbah’s Administration in the education sector.

He urged the graduates to continually pursue excellence, keep pace with technology, and never severe links with the university.

Meanwhile, according to the Vice Chancellor, 6,940 bagged First Degree certificates, 335 Post-Graduate Diplomas, 798 Master’s Degree certificates, while 364 received Ph.D Degrees.

