The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa winner of the Ondo State Governorship election held on Saturday 16th of November.

The governor with all results collated by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission won in all the 18 Local Government areas of the State including in Ese Odo the homebase of his closest challenger, Agboola Ajayi.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa with his victory has fulfilled the prediction of his late Boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, made while he won re-election as governor in 2020.

He had described then deputy governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as a lucky man who has been elevated and will eventually succeed him.

The newly elected governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is from Ilaje Local Government area and from the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State favoured by the zoning arrangement to produce the governor.

Final Collated Results

Total votes cast – 508,963

APC — 366,781

LP — 1,162

PDP — 117,845

SDP — 438

ZLP — 2692

