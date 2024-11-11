Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has sent his hearty congratulations to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the 29th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of Sheikh Alimi.

The Governor says Ilorin over the last 29 years of the reign of the Emir has seen more positive growths across sectors, with its status rising in national importance, population, harmony, and prestige associated with important landmarks now dotting the southernmost emirate city.

“We thank His Royal Highness for his strong leadership, his support for the people and government, and the grace with which he handles delicate matters of public importance,” the Governor says.

Governor Abdulrazaq asks Allaah to uphold the first class monarch upon goodness and bless his old age with good health, happiness, and continuous peace and harmony.

