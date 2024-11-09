Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has presented the 2025 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly, totaling N549 billion.

The budget includes N312 billion for capital projects and N236 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Governor Yusuf stated that the budget’s capital-to-recurrent ratio is set at 57.43 per cent.

Education takes the largest portion, with N168 billion allocated, making up 31% of the total budget.

He emphasised that the focus for 2025 will be on human capital development, infrastructure, and expanding access to quality education, despite limited resources.

Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, expressed his satisfaction and promised swift approval of the budget.

