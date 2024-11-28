Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, the recently elected National Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, on his well-earned victory at the just ended 18th Triennial Congress, which was held in the capital city of Imo State, Owerri.

Yahaya, a former Gombe State Deputy National President of the Union, won 436 votes, defeating two other competitors, Garba Mohammed (39 votes) and Bamidele Atunbi (97 votes), the former National Treasurer of the Union.

The newly elected chairman replaces Comrade Chris Isiguzo whose tenure has ended.

The Governor who hosted the 18th Triennial Congress, said it was heart warming hearing that the election was not only peaceful and transparent, but produced a crop of men and women who will provide transformational leadership for the entire journalists in the country.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku said the governor advised the new leadership of the NUJ to work in synergy with all members of the Media Sector, and critical stakeholders in and out of government, for the good of the society.

Oguwike added that the Governor urged the new NUJ leadership to take seriously the issues as they concern the ethics of the profession, prevalence of fake news and disinformation, training of members on new skills in the area of digital journalism, among others very seriously.

Governor Uzodimma cautioned the incoming leadership to view development journalism as a component of the new global order and to use their esteemed profession to the fullest extent possible in order to preserve Nigeria’s democratic principles, even as he reminded them to build on the accomplishments of the previous leadership.

Nonetheless, he gave the new NUJ leadership his word that he would continue to stand by the Union for the benefit of society.