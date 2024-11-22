Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu has presented a Budget estimate of N3.005 Trillion to Lagos state House of Assembly for the new fiscal year.

The proposal tagged “Budget of sustainability”, is made up of a recurrent expenditure of N1.239 Trillion, which is (41%) and Capital expenditure of N1.766 Trillion, which stands at (59%).

This annual budget presentation at the Lagos state house of assembly is devoid of its usual pomp and pageantry. The presentation was rather low-key.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wasted no time in presenting a budget estimate of 3.005 trillion to the lawmakers for the new fiscal year.

Tagged “budget of sustainability”, the Governor said, the year 2025 financial plan is structured around five key priorities designed to ensure

economic stability, environmental stewardship, and social equity.

Governor Sanwolu also emphasised the need for continuous investment in infrastructure as very key in ensuring the sustainability of the state’s fiscal assets.

As its the yearly tradition, the Governor made his way to carry out the symbolic presentation of the document to the house.

Reacting to the presentation, the Speaker of the house said the fiscal document was coming at a time when it was mostly needed.

The Assembly promised to do its due diligence in scrutinising the document while ensuring a timely passage.

