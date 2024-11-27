Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring peace in the State.

The Governor disclosed this during an inspection of the Forward Operating Base and areas affected by herdsmen and farmers’ clashes in Bagana, Omala Local Government Area of the State.

The conflict between herdsmen and farmers in Bagana and neighbouring communities in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State has endured for decades.

These clashes have caused significant loss of lives and property in the area, affecting commercial activities, particularly due to Bagana’s proximity to the River Benue.

Governor Usman Ododo, in recent visits to the area pledged to establish a Forward Operating Base for the Nigerian Army.

On Tuesday, he inspected the facility and reaffirmed his commitment to restoring peace in the affected area.

In April this year, 20 persons were killed in suspected herdsmen attacks, residents, however, say the establishment of the Military Base has improved security.

Meeting with community heads and other stakeholders, Governor Ododo said perpetrators of violence will face consequences as he is committed to the safety of lives and livelihoods.