Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo has approved the sum of N316m as bursary for 8,750 already-cleared undergraduate Kogi State Students.

Similarly, students of the State origin studying Law at the various law schools will henceforth each earn N300,000.

The total number of 201 law students from the State were also cleared for the Law bursary at a total sum of N60,300m.

The Kogi State Commissioner For Education, Hon Wemi Jones made the disclosure at the presentation of complimentary cheque to Miss. Favour Adebayo, a Kogi State indigene who is currently on scholarship studying in Poland.

The Scholarship by the State Government to Mrs. Favour is to enable her study in Poland.

Miss Favour won a scholarship while studying at the Nasarawa State University through an exchange program.

Afolabi Raji, Executive Chairman, Kogi State Scholarship Board said the State Government is committed through the Board, to ensure that every Kogite who is a student, attains academic success and become responsible.