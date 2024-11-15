Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori says he will consolidate on his administration achievements in the last 18 months in the new year as he emphasised that he will not borrow money to execute projects.

Mr. Oborevwori who spoke while presenting the 2025 appropriation bill of N936 Billion to the State House of Assembly, earmarked N230B for construction of roads across the state to ensure both Federal and State roads get attention.

Advertisement

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/gov-makinde-presents-n678-86bn-budget-of-economic-stabilisation-to-oyo-assembly/

The 8th Delta State House of Assembly is today playing host to the speaker and members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly who are in the state for a retreat.

Advertisement

Coincidentally, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was also at the hallowed chamber to present the 2025 Appropriation bill for consideration and subsequent approval by the house.

Before presenting the Fiscal document, Governor Oborevwori briefly spoke about the outgoing 2024 budget.

The 2025 Appropriation Bill which is christened budget of Fiscal Consolidation is geared towards upscaling what the governor has achieved so far.

Advertisement

Governor Oborrevwori further stressed that his administration will be prudent and work within its earning.

The House of Assembly has already set Tuesday 19th of November for the 2nd reading of the appropriation bill and members will be contributing towards ensuring nothing is left out.