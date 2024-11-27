Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has urged the newly appointed Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Saidu Ahmed, to support the implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda in the education sector.

In a courtesy visit to the Jigawa State Government House, the newly appointed State Minister for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Saidu Ahmad, expressed her gratitude to Governor Umar Namadi for his support in her nomination.

Dr. Saidu, who was accompanied by a large delegation of elder statesmen and community leaders from her hometown of Babura Local Government and Ringim Emirate, pledged to work tirelessly to implement President Tinubu’s educational reform agenda.

Governor Namadi, while congratulating Dr. Saidu on her appointment, emphasised the need for her to leverage her extensive experience in the education sector to raise the quality of education in Jigawa State and Nigeria at large.

The governor expressed trust in Dr. Saidu’s ability, saying she will not disappoint President Tinubu or the people of Jigawa State.

He described her nomination as well-deserved, emphasizing her outstanding record as head of the State College of Legal and Islamic Studies Ringim.

Dr. Saidu’s visit was an expression of gratitude for Governor Namadi’s assistance in obtaining her nomination as Minister.