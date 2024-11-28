Governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi has given his approval for the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for workers in the state, effective December 1st.

This development follows an agreement signed between the state government and organised labor, outlining the modalities and timeline for the new minimum wage.

According to Governor Namadi, the approved amount may not be the final take-home pay for workers, as interventions from the state government could increase the total amount to over N80,000.

The governor reiterated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for civil servants in the state, ensuring timely payment of their rights and entitlements.

In response, Comrade Alhassan Maigatari, Chairman of the Nigerian Labor Congress Jigawa State Chapter, expressed gratitude to the governor and pledged that workers would reciprocate the gesture by delivering exceptional services to make Jigawa State great.

